12:04
Reported
Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
US airline passenger traffic down by 96% due to pandemic
The number of passengers traveling on United States airline carriers has dropped by 96% due to the coronavirus pandemic, the US Transportation Department has announced.
US airlines carried around 2.8 million domestic passngers and 132,000 international passengers this April, The Guardian reports, as opposed to 76.1 million in April 2019. These figures are the lowest since 1974, when data was first compiled.
