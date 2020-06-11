|
Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
Late lockdown cost 30,000 lives in UK says former chief adviser
A former chief scientific adviser to the UK government has sharply criticized the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic crisis, The Guardian reports.
Sir David King said that if the country had gone into lockdown just a week earlier than it did, as many as 30,000 deaths could have been prevented. So far, 41,128 people are confirmed to have died of the coronavirus in Great Britain.
