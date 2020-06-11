93 children in daycare in isolation after teacher contracts virus

A daycare center teacher who works in two different centers in Sderot has tested positive for coronavirus.

93 children learning in the two daycare centers (aged 3 months to 3 years) along with their parents have now been told to go into home quarantine until June 23rd.

25 daycare teachers as well as the head of the daycare center and the pedagogical counselor have also been told to go into isolation. The municipality and the local health funds will update parents regarding virus testing, and the municipality will be attending to the disinfection of the two centers.