Lufthansa to cut over 25,000 jobs

According to a report in Fox Business News, Lufthansa may cut up to 26,000 jobs in an effort to break out of the coronavirus crisis.

Just a few weeks ago, the company hoped that only around 10,000 workers would lose their jobs.

Last week, Lufthansa promised to restructure the company, cutting jobs and selling assets, in order to prove its ability to repay a 9 billion Euro state bailout. The company is seeking to reach an agreement with union leaders, hoping to persuade them to agree to make some workers part-time and to accept other changes, in advance of a shareholder meeting on June 25, when they will vote on the bailout.