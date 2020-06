10:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Border Police to secure Yamina party's tour of Negev Police are providing enhanced security by Border Police for members of the Yamina party as they tour the Negev today. Yamina members have insisted that they will visit the Bedouin town of Laqiya, despite warnings not to go due to the rioting underway there. ► ◄ Last Briefs