Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 60

A female motorcyclist in her fifties has been killed in an accident on Highway 60 (the Tunnels Road).

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Roey Zahuri, who was one of the first responders to arrive at the scene, related: "The accident involved five vehicles including a motorcyclist. Unfortunately, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of her injuries. A lengthy attempt to resuscitate her was unsuccessful. With the help one of United Hatzalah's ambulances and additional EMS personnel, I treated six other people who were lightly injured."