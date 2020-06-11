Yamina: We'll go to Laqiya despite security guards' warning

Security guards attached to former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, have informed both him and his fellow party members that they are not to visit Laqiya, due to the riots by Bedouins that have broken out there.

Yamina party members are currently touring the Negev area.

A spokesperson for Yamina responded that, "We will indeed go to Laqiya. It is unthinkable that Knesset members should not be able to tour the Negev."