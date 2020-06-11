|
10:38
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
Stock exchanges across the world drop in coronavirus fallout
Stock markets across the world are down this morning, following an assessment by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell that suggested that the effects of the coronavirus pandemic would be long-lasting.
A report in The Guardian noted that the Japanese Nikkei 225 has lost 2.8%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng index has fallen by 2%, and the Chinese Shanghia stock exchange has lost 0.9%.
In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 index has dropped 2.7%, with oil & gas stocks declining by 4.1%, and it is thought that the German Dax will lose a similar amount.
Previous Federal Reserve forecasts have suggested that US GDP will shrink by 6.5% this year, and that interest rates will remain near zero.
