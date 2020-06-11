Unigea receives license to provide cloud storage for businesses

The Unigea communications infrastructure company has received a license from the Communications Ministry to provide cloud storage for media companies and business customers in Israel and abroad.

Unigea currently has one site in the center of the country and plans to open another two in the near future; one in the north and another in the south.

When announcing the granting of the license, the Communications Ministry noted that it would enable start-up companies to further develop their potential in Israel and take advantage of the latest in communications technology.