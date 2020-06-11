US official: 'We're waiting for Israel to decide on annexation'

In the wake of reports suggesting that the Israeli government will suffice with a limited annexation of parts of Judea and Samaria, an official in the U.S. administration told Kan News that, "If Israel is interested in a limited annexation and comes to a decision on the issue, we're willing to consider it."

Kan Reshet Bet further reports that the American official said that Israel would have to present maps outlining its plans and be ready to answer any questions posed by the United States administration, such as, "Why do you want to annex this area specifically?"

The official stressed that until now, no final-status map has been produced, and added that the U.S. administration "is waiting for the Israelis to state their position, because at the end of the day, it has to be their decision."