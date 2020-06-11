IDF to appoint permanent commissioner for appointments

Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered his ministry's Director-General, Amir Eshel, to begin a search for a permanent commissioner for IDF appointments.

The IDF appointments commissioner is responsible for sifting through applications to the IDF and security forces, identification of possible problems, and responding to inquiries and requests, among other tasks.

During the last eighteen months, the post was filled by Brigadier-General Eitan Dahan who will continue in the position until a permanent appointment is made.