60-year-old woman killed in Netanya after being knocked down by car

A 60-year-old woman has been killed in a road accident in Netanya. The incident occurred when the woman was walking along Petah Tikva Street and was hit by a car.

United Hatzalah volunteer Yaakov Cohen related: "A pedestrian was hit by a car. I rushed to offer my assistance and began resuscitation attempts until other responders arrived. To our distress, we were forced to declare the woman's death due to the extent of her injuries."