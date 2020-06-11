|
7 men being questioned for forged construction work licenses
This morning, Israel Police arrested three suspects and detained four others for questioning regarding fraud, obtaining items under false pretenses, impersonation, and other related offenses.
The seven men are suspected of obtaining and providing forged licenses for those not authorized to work in construction, and of other criminal offenses, leading to the endangering of lives.
