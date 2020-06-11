Bennett: Get sovereignty done - what is the government waiting for?

MK Naftali Bennett, head of the Yamina party, offered sharp criticism of the government's handling of the spike in coronavirus cases the country is currently experiencing.

In an interview on Kan Reshet Bet, he said, "Gantz and Netanyahu are leading us straight into another lockdown this coming winter. This will cause economic devastation. If Gantz, Netanyahu, Edelstein and all that gang understood anything about finance, they would be handling the crisis totally differently and making sure people are able to get back to work."

Questioned on the proposed application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, Bennett said, "They should just get on with it. What are they waiting for? They should just get it done instead of messing around with other matters."