Iran agrees to hand over black boxes from UIA flight crash

According to a report in Reuters, Iran has backed down from its refusal to hand over the black boxes from the downed Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed in early January.

Iranian officials have now told the UN's aviation agency that they will send the black boxes to Paris for investigation, subject to the agreement of the other countries involved in the investigation (Ukraine, Canada, and the United States).

The UIA flight was mistakenly targeted by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, and 176 people were killed in the incident.