Prof. Rothstein: Child cases of coronavirus aren't the real problem

Professor Ze'ev Rothstein, director of Hadassah Medical Center, spoke with Nissim Mashaal and Guy Peleg of 103FM this morning, discussing the latest developments with the coronavirus epidemic.

"It is quite possible that there will be a second outbreak of the virus," Rothstein said, "but it is impossible to predict exactly what form it will take."

The professor noted that, "According to the data, children are not the real problem here. Furthermore, there is a lot of misinformation on the matter of testing. Media reports are even suggesting that as many as 30 percent of the tests are inaccurate, and this is not at all true."