08:37
News BriefsSivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
Sentencing today for Eli Bar Zakai in Eylon Shalev-Amsalem case
The Tel Aviv District Court is due to sentence Eli Bar Zakai today, found guilty of causing the death of 13-year-old Eylon Shalev-Amsalem while driving under the influence of alcohol in July 2018.
Bar Zakai was found guilty of manslaughter, driving while under the influence of alcohol, obstructing the investigation, obstructing the course of justice, and attempting to destroy evidence.
