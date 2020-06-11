Dep. Health Minister: Allegation against Grotto a very grave matter

Interviewed on Galei Tzahal, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kish declined to comment on reports that the Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Prof. Itamar Grotto, exempted billionaire businessman Teddy Sagi from the obligation to self-isolate when re-entering the country.

"I have no desire to comment on matters that I have not yet clarified," Kish stated, adding that, "If the reports are proved conclusively, the matter will be dealt with with the utmost severity."