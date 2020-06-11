MK Cohen: 'No need for international consensus to apply sovereignty'

Minister of Intelligence Eli Cohen was interviewed by Reshet Bet regarding the Israeli government's stated intention to apply sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley region.

"If we had waited for Europe to agree, we wouldn't have had the Americans moving their embassy to Jerusalem, nor would we have applied sovereignty to the Golan Heights," Cohen said. "We don't need to wait for a broad international consensus before taking action, especially now, when we have a historic window of opportunity open before us. All this talk by Blue & White of 'consensus' is simply them sticking their heads in the sand."