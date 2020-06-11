PA to cease transfer of millions of shekels per month to Gaza

According to a report in Galei Tzahal, the Palestinian Authority has informed the Gaza administration that it will cease providing medical treatment to Gaza residents and that even serious cases will not be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip area.

The report notes that the move is intended to put pressure on Gaza, in advance of Israel's application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. It will mean the cutting-off of millions of shekels of funding per month to the Strip.