Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
Report: Civil admin. to conduct census of Palestinians in Area C
According to a report in Kan News, the civil administration is preparing for the possibility that it will need to conduct a population census of the Palestinian population living in Area C, specifically focusing on those who may soon come under Israeli sovereignty.
The report adds that the purpose of the census is to prevent Palestinians from moving to these areas prior to the application of sovereignty, in order to acquire citizenship.
