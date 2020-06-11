Senior Health officials: Prof. Grotto made many exceptions to law

Senior officials in the Health Ministry have confirmed a report in Channel 12 News stating that the Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Professor Itamar Grotto, promised billionaire Teddy Sagi that he would not be required to self-quarantine when he returned to Israel from abroad.

According to the officials, Sagi's request was made at the end of May and was replied to in two words: Grotto authorizes.

The officials added that this was not the first time that Professor Grotto had made such exceptions, and that "if not for the exposure now, it wouldn't have been the last time either."