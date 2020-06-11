|
07:13
Reported
Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
Report: AIPAC to offer critique of application of sovereignty
According to the JTA news agency, AIPAC has announced to legislators from the United States that they are free to offer criticism of Israel's intention to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.
The report adds that AIPAC noted that criticism could be helpful and would not negatively impact the security aid given by the Americans to Israel.
AIPAC has denied the report.
