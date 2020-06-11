Expert: Netanyahu is again alarmed by the Health Ministry's numbers

Prof. Doron Lancet of the Weizmann Institute of Science told Reshet Bet radio in an interview on Wednesday that "the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health are receiving poor advice. Netanyahu is again alarmed by the numbers of the Ministry of Health."

He continued, "In the current wave, there are healthy people who carry the virus and whose chances of infection are low. The Ministry is trapped in a concept built on an irrelevant model. We should continue with the relief measures as planned."