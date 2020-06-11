|
05:18
Reported
Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
North Korea: US is meddling in inter-Korean affairs
North Korea said on Wednesday night that the United States has no standing to comment on inter-Korean affairs, and it is in Washington’s interest to stay quiet if it wants the upcoming presidential election to go smoothly, state media reported.
The statement came after the State Department said it was disappointed at North Korea for suspending communication hotlines with South Korea earlier this week.
