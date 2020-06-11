|
US general: Elimination of Soleimani has deterred Iran
The elimination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani by the United States earlier this year has had “significant effect” in deterring the Iranian threat, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of the US Central Command, said on Wednesday.
“I think that has had a significant effect in establishing and reestablishing a rough form of deterrence in the theater,” McKenzie told the Middle East Institute during a virtual event, according to JNS.
