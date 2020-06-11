|
04:15
Reported
News BriefsSivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
PA refuses medical supplies from UAE
The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday refused a planeload of medical supplies from the United Arab Emirates to help fight coronavirus since it was coordinated with Israel rather than with them, AFP reported.
The Etihad Airways flight, which landed in Israel on Tuesday, was the second airborne delivery of humanitarian cargo by the UAE that the Palestinian Arabs say they have turned down in a month.
