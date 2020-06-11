|
News BriefsSivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20
Iran to send black boxes from downed Ukrainian plane to France
Iran told the UN’s aviation agency on Wednesday that it would send black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner to Paris for analysis, once countries involved in the investigation agree, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The other countries involved are Ukraine, Canada and the United States. Canada previously pressed Iran to send the black boxes to France for analysis.
