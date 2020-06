03:18 Reported News Briefs Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 Sivan 19, 5780 , 11/06/20 US coronavirus cases surpass two million Total US coronavirus cases surpassed two million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally. Nationally, new infections are rising slightly after five weeks of declines, according to the Reuters analysis. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs