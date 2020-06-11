Health Ministry Director General calls on deputy to resign

Moshe Bar Siman Tov, Director General of the Ministry of Health, on Wednesday night sent a letter to his deputy, Prof. Itamar Grotto, after it was revealed that billionaire Teddy Sagi was permitted to enter Israel without being sent for isolation as required.

"The exemption from isolation, which is not in accordance with the procedures, seriously harms the public's trust in us, the professionals who are supposed to set an example," Bar Siman Tov wrote, adding that "in light of the serious publication, I would like to get clarifications from you. If there is truth to the publication, then it is necessary to draw conclusions immediately."