PA to use its employees in fight against sovereignty

Palestinian Authority (PA) officials say that the PA is not expected to pay any salaries to its employees this month as part of the fight against Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday.

There would be a total of about 200,000 employees and security forces in Gaza and the PA who will not receive wages due to the PA refusal to receive tax money from Israel from which the amount paid to terrorists and their families is offset.