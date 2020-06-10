Woman who cursed cop during arrest to pay NIS 25,000 fine

A year after TV personality Lihi Griner posted a video in which she is seen cursing a cop for handing her a NIS 1,000 fine for using a phone while driving, Channel 12 News reported that the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court ordered Griner to compensate the cop for a total of NIS 25,000, NIS 400 for the prosecuting attorney and lawyer's fees of NIS 4,388.

Following Griner's verbal attacks, the officer, Kobi Shalom, sued the actress for liberal for the amount of a quarter of a million shekels. Griner followed that up by suing the officer in return, with her suit rejected by the court.