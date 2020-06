21:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Jordanian FM: 'Annexation will have disastrous consequenses' Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi warned that if the Israeli government goes through with plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, the 'Two-State solution' will effectively come to an end. ► ◄ Last Briefs