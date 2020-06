21:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Yamina: Netanyahu, Gantz a clueless couple The Yamina faction responded to Likud attacks against party chairman Naftali Bennett. A statement from Yamina read, "It took Bennett 72 hours to get 'coronavirus hotels' up and running. Netanyahu and Gantz haven't been able to get that done in half a year. They should concentrate on allowing half a million Israelis get their jobs back to prevent an economic catastrophe in the country." ► ◄ Last Briefs