News BriefsSivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20
Report: PA stops paying employees to generate conflict with Israel
Kan News reported that the PA has stopped paying its employees in a move designed to create strife with Israel.
Since severing security cooperation with Israel in lieu of intentions to implement Trump 'Deal of the Century,' the PA has engaged in a media campaign against the Jewish State.
This move is one of a number of recent measures by the PA aimed at artificially propagating hatred amongst the civilian population.
