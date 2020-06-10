20:22
  Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20

Report: PA stops paying employees to generate conflict with Israel

Kan News reported that the PA has stopped paying its employees in a move designed to create strife with Israel.

Since severing security cooperation with Israel in lieu of intentions to implement Trump 'Deal of the Century,' the PA has engaged in a media campaign against the Jewish State.

This move is one of a number of recent measures by the PA aimed at artificially propagating hatred amongst the civilian population.

