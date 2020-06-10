|
Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20
One Family Fund: Terrorist shouldn't see light of day
The One Family Fund released a statement following the military court's decision to extend the prison term of one of the terrorists charged with the 2016 murder of Yanai Weissman.
It said that justice had been done and that there was no reason for terrorists who had murdered Jews to ever see the light of day, and called on the Israeli government to pass legislature banning Arab terrorists from receiving funding from the PA.
