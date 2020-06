19:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Report: Crucial forum on annexation next week Amit Segal of Channel 12 News reported that a crucial meeting between Israeli and US negotiating teams is to take place next week regarding questions surrounding Israel's intentions of annexing parts of Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs