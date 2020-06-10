|
18:04
Reported
News BriefsSivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20
Bennett: Too bad I wasn't able to bring home bodies of IDF soldiers
Former Defense Minister and Yamina head Naftali Bennett said he was sorry he wasn't able to bring home the bodies of IDF soldiers killed during the 2014 Gaza campaign and citizens taken prisoner by the Hamas terrorist group.
Bennett said he felt responsible for soldiers whom he had sent to battle as a cabinet member at the time, and hoped their bodies would be returned in the near future.
Last Briefs