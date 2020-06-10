14-year-old terrorist receives life sentence

The 14-year-old Arab terrorist charged with murdering Tuvia Yanai Weissman (H"YD) at a supermarket in the Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone in southern Samaria four years ago has been sentenced to life in prison.

The army military court approved an appeal to have the terrorist's sentence extended after two of the terrorists in the group that carried out the attack were sentenced to life and an additional 35 years.