George Floyd's brother to testify at House hearing

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd is to testify at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police reforms following growing calls to abolish, defund, or reform the US police force.

According to a Fox News report, issues that will be discussed include racial profiling, policy differences between departments, and police brutality.

Meanwhile, Democrats introduced a bill that would see reforms such as limiting qualified immunity, creation of a “National Police Misconduct Registry” and changes to police training.