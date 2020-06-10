|
News Briefs
George Floyd's brother to testify at House hearing
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd is to testify at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police reforms following growing calls to abolish, defund, or reform the US police force.
According to a Fox News report, issues that will be discussed include racial profiling, policy differences between departments, and police brutality.
Meanwhile, Democrats introduced a bill that would see reforms such as limiting qualified immunity, creation of a “National Police Misconduct Registry” and changes to police training.
