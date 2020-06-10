Bnei Brak thanks Aviv Gefen for kind words of support

The city of Bnei Brak thanked popular Israeli singer Aviv Geffen for his support during the coronavirus outbreak in the city. "The virus period was difficult for the entire country and our city in particular," began the thank-you note.

"Along with the medical challenge, we've been exposed to widespread criticism."

"Your conduct and words were like cold water to a tired soul and presented your beauty, the unifying, respectful and the things we share in common as a people. On behalf of the city as a whole - thank you!," it concluded.