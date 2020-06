15:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 381 fines for 'mask offenses' in 1 day The Ma'ariv newspaper published a report according to which since the beginning of the day, 381 fines have been handed out to Israelis for failing to wear a coronavirus protective face covering. ► ◄ Last Briefs