Coalition against opposition: 'Have you no shame?'

Speaker of the Coalition, Likud MK Miki Zohar slammed members of the opposition via his personal Twitter account.

"The economy is in danger of collapse, the unemployed have yet to return to work because there is no legislature in place for a national aid package, the public health system is limited in its scope of treatment of the coronavirus and what's the opposition up to in the meantime? They're fighting over who will be nominated for the role of deputy Knesset Speaker."

"Yamina, the Joint Arab List, and Yisrael Beytenu are fighting over the additional role they were handed and preventing the Knesset from functioning in the time being. Shame on them," he stated.