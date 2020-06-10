Erekat: It's 'legal' for ICC to continue probing Israel

Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat said on Tuesday that it is "internationally legal" for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to continue its investigations against Israel despite the PA’s abolition of all agreements with Israel, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The ICC's decision to move ahead with investigations against Israel Judea, Samaria, Gaza and eastern Jerusalem "is an important development," Erekat, secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee, told Voice of Palestine radio.