05:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Hi-Tech agriculture booming in Israel's Negev Read more Does the future of agriculture lie in Israel's Negev desert? i24NEWS Technology and Innovation Correspodent Ariel Levin-Waldman reports. ► ◄ Last Briefs