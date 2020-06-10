|
05:12
Reported
News BriefsSivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20
PA praises Saudi Arabia for rejecting Israeli sovereignty plan
The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday praised Saudi Arabia's position rejecting Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, the Xinhua news agency reported.
A statement from PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ office said that Saudi Arabia's council of ministers "reaffirmed today their unwavering positions toward the Palestinian issue, rejecting in a statement Israel's plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank."
