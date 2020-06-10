Hamas calls for Arab summit against Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is calling on leaders of Arab and Islamic countries to act urgently to thwart Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

The Hamas leader wrote a letter to more than 40 states in which he urged them to convene an Arab and Islamic summit to express united support for the Palestinian position and opposition to the entire “settlement plan”, annexation and Judaization of Judea, Samaria and Jerusalem, and to provide a political and economic protection net for the Palestinian people in their fight to realize their rights.