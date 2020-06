03:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20 The Kobi Mandell Foundation for child victims of terror Read more Arutz Sheva spoke with Eliana Mandell Brenner, Kobi's younger sister, about the important work of the Foundation. ► ◄ Last Briefs