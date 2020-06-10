|
02:43
Reported
Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20
Biden: Now is the time for racial justice
Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden offered condolences to the grieving family of George Floyd during a taped emotional address played at Floyd's funeral service on Tuesday.
"Now is the time for racial justice. That’s the answer we must give to our children when they ask why. Because when there is justice for George Floyd, we will truly be on our way to racial justice in America," an emotional Biden said in the video.
