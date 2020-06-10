|
02:22
Reported
Sivan 18, 5780 , 10/06/20
Nearly one in five Iranians may have contracted COVID-19
A senior Iranian health official acknowledged on Tuesday that nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country's outbreak started in February.
"About 15 million Iranians may have experienced being infected with this virus since the outbreak began," said Ehsan Mostafavi, a member of the task force set up to combat COVID-19, according to AFP.
